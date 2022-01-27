3 police officers shot in Houston, suspect on the run

HOUSTON (KKTV) - Three police officers were shot in Texas on Thursday while the suspect managed to flee the scene.

Houston Police provided a brief update at about 2:30 p.m. stating the shooting occurred in the 2100 block of McGowen St. The neighborhood is between Midtown and East Downtown in Houston.

Police added the suspect was able to flee the scene in a white Mercedes and was still being sought as of 3 p.m.

Details on injuries for the officers were not immediately available. As more information becomes available this article will be updated.

