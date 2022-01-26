Advertisement

Major road closed for crash

Colorado Springs firefighters at the scene of a crash.
Colorado Springs firefighters at the scene of a crash.(CSFD)
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 9:33 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Firefighters are on scene of a traffic crash.

It was first reported at nine p.m. Fire crews say there are people trapped.

It’s at the intersection of East Unitah St. and North Union Boulevard just northeast of downtown Colorado Springs.

Firefighters say Union Boulevard is closed in both directions and are asking people to avoid the area.

