Rapid test supply still catching up to demand, doctors say

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you were one of the first people to order free at-home rapid test kits for COVID-19 through the federal government, your kits either already arrived or are due to arrive soon.

Program details on the postal service website say most kits ship in 7 to 12 days. But-- if you haven’t ordered, or are still waiting on yours, and need test results faster than 1-2 days, that is still proving to be tough. In our searches, a KKTV reporter could not find any stores in Colorado Springs that had the home test kits in stock since mid January. Most medical providers offering rapid tests to the general public are doing so on an appointment-only basis, and it’s tough to find an appointment available in less than 3 days.

Doctors say all of this is because rapid test supply is still catching up with demand, and medical providers are in the same boat as the general public when it comes to tracking rapid tests down.

“That omicron curve just shot up so rapidly, the demand was huge right up front, so we really used up more [tests] than we had before in a short period of time,” said Dr. Stefen Ammon with Dispatch Health. “Back in spring, ultimately the country was doing really well in terms of COVID-19 at that point. We were getting case lows, the vaccine was demonstrating great protection against not only hospitalizations and death, but contracting illness as well. So what it appears happened, was that a number of different manufacturers of [rapid] antigen tests decreased production because they really thought, you know, those tests have a limited shelf life, and they figured that we were really kind of headed out of the pandemic, as we all were hoping that we were.”

Dispatch Health is one of several providers offering rapid tests only to select people because of supply issues. “We have prioritized those tests for individuals that may be eligible for treatment,” Ammon said. “So for individuals who have multiple comorbidities or are at advanced ages. In those instances, we may be more apt to use the antigen test simply because a positive would then result in that individual qualifying for the monoclonal antibodies or medication.” Click here for information on those treatments.

Medical experts say, if you haven’t already ordered test kits through the state or the federal government, you may want to because it could be the only option for fast test results until supply catches up to demand.

That comes with a big ‘however’.

“PCR testing, the molecular tests, are really the gold standard,” Ammon said. Unlike rapid antigen tests that can give results in 15 minutes, PCR tests (commonly known as lab tests) typically take 1-4 days to come back with results. Ammon says PCR tests are more sensitive with how they detect COVID-19, and therefore are more reliable. “Even in the cases in which an individual tests negative with a rapid antigen test, if their symptoms are highly suggestive of COVID-19 such as high fever, headache, cough, congestion, or they’ve had a high risk exposure... you still really should quarantine at home.” He says anyone experiencing those symptoms should then seek out a PCR test, rather than relying on rapid test results.

The good news is Ammon says supply for rapid tests appears to have hit its low in mid-January and is now catching up to demand. “It’s definitely heading in a good direction. We were able to acquire some additional tests.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.