One on one with Maura Spence Carroll, the 1st active-duty solider to win Miss Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Maura Spence Carroll set a record, being the first active-duty solider to win the title of Miss Colorado and then moving forward to compete in Miss America.

Growing up in Texas, Spence Carroll was inspired and influenced by her grandfather, who was an intelligence analyst in the U.S. Air Force. Maura joined the Army at 18 and never imagined she would go on to compete and be crowned Miss Colorado. Her dreams became a reality serving both her country and winning one of its most prestigious titles.

“My mom didn’t realize at the time that I would gain so much from it,” says Spence Carroll. “I’ve gained scholarship money in addition to speaking skills. I have a packed resume because of all these things I’ve got to do with the Miss America organization and also, of course, other resume and soft skills that you never anticipate gaining through the organization.

“When I was 18 I decide to take a break from competing and I was like, ‘What am I going to do now?’ I came to the realization on my 18th birthday: I can do anything with my life, and I decided to join the Army.”

Splitting her duties between solider and Miss Colorado blended well.

“I’m stationed with the 4th Infantry Division right here in Fort Carson, Colorado,” said Spence Carroll. “I’m coming up on four years of time in service here in just a couple of months. I get off early and have time to do interviews like this, answer emails on social media, reach out and look for volunteering opportunities -- it’s a quickly changing schedule. I’ve become more adaptable and flexible than I ever thought could be possible.”

Her ambitions don’t stop here.

“Coming up, I’m actually going to be transitioning out of active duty into the Reserves or National Guard; I haven’t quite decided yet,” Spence Carroll said. “I want to go to law school and have to get through my undergraduate degree first. The most important thing is to remember that no one else can make the decision for you. Whether it’s to join the Army or compete in Miss America, if that’s something you want to do, then you should absolutely go for it. Challenge yourself and push yourself, because it will take you to places you’ve never imagined.”

You can watch my one-on-one in depth interview with Maura Spence Carroll above this article.

To learn more about Maura, and her incredible journey click here.

