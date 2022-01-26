Omicron sub-variant found in Colorado

Colorado (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Health and Environment says one case of COVID caused by the BA.2 lineage has been reported in Colorado.

That is the the new sub-variant of omicron.

CDPHE says it was detected using sequencing of clinical samples submitted the state lab.

The case was detected in late December in the Denver metro area

CDPHE actively monitors both clinical samples and waster water samples for BA.2. At this time, they have not detected multiple mutations consistent with the presence of BA. 2 in wastewater.

