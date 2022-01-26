Advertisement

Nissan recalls 793K Rogues; wiring trouble raises fire risk

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2012, file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motors Co. is shown a showroom in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district. Nissan is recalling more than 793,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, because water can get into wiring and in rare cases could start a fire. The recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs from the 2014 through 2016 model years.(Shizuo Kambayashi | AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 793,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because water can get into wiring and in rare cases could start a fire.

The recall covers Nissan Rogue SUVs from the 2014 through 2016 model years.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that water and salt can enter a wiring connector in the driver’s foot well, causing corrosion. The corrosion can increase the risk of a fire.

Nissan says it’s working on a fix and expects to have one in the spring.

Owners will get an interim notification letter in March and later will be told when to take their Rogues to a dealer for service.

