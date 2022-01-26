Highway 115 closed near Penrose following propane tanker crash

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are trying to empty an overturned propane tanker in the middle of a Colorado highway following a crash Wednesday morning.

State Patrol tells 11 News the tanker flipped over after colliding with a pickup truck collided on Highway 115 near Penrose just after 8:20 a.m. The highway is currently closed between highways 50 and 120. The crash is on the south side of the overpass and vehicles can still get on and off Highway 50, said Fremont County Emergency Management.

CRASH: 115 is closed between Hwy 50 and CO 120. pic.twitter.com/icXni5no9x — Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) January 26, 2022

State Patrol says the tanker didn’t spill any of its contents but can’t be moved back onto its wheels until the propane is transferred into another vehicle. There was no estimated time for how long that could take.

The pickup driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

