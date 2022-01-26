Advertisement

Highway 115 closed near Penrose following propane tanker crash

First responders on the scene of a crash involving a propane tanker and pickup truck in Fremont...
First responders on the scene of a crash involving a propane tanker and pickup truck in Fremont County on Jan. 26, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:27 AM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews are trying to empty an overturned propane tanker in the middle of a Colorado highway following a crash Wednesday morning.

State Patrol tells 11 News the tanker flipped over after colliding with a pickup truck collided on Highway 115 near Penrose just after 8:20 a.m. The highway is currently closed between highways 50 and 120. The crash is on the south side of the overpass and vehicles can still get on and off Highway 50, said Fremont County Emergency Management.

State Patrol says the tanker didn’t spill any of its contents but can’t be moved back onto its wheels until the propane is transferred into another vehicle. There was no estimated time for how long that could take.

The pickup driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Dept. of Public Health and Environment
Omicron sub-variant found in Colorado
The young child was orphaned following a devastating crash in Pueblo.
Horrific crash that killed couple and gravely injured baby boy was preventable, State Patrol said
Colorado Springs firefighters at the scene of a crash.
2 hurt in DUI crash near downtown Colorado Springs
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Michael Osse was behaving suspiciously when he was...
Jefferson County murder suspect arrested in Colorado Springs
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Murder suspect Barry Morphew to be allowed to travel to see daughters under new terms on bond

Latest News

Gov. Polis news conference slate
Gov. Polis discusses COVID, Marshall Fire in Tuesday news conference
Vitalant Blood drive
Blood donations increase after announcement of nationwide shortage, but sites still need more
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Michael Osse was behaving suspiciously when he was...
Jefferson County murder suspect arrested in Colorado Springs
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
Rapid test supply still catching up to demand, doctors say