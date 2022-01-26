Advertisement

Doherty High School in District 11 goes remote temporarily due to staff shortage

D-11 Logo
D-11 Logo(Colorado Springs School District 11)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some students in Colorado Springs District 11 will be going remote this week due to short staff.

Chief Communications Officer Devra Ashby confirmed to 11 News on Wednesday afternoon that students at Doherty High School will be learning online for the next two days. The school is hurting when it comes to staff members.

“Administration, some security personnel, some custodial staff, those people who actually keep the school up and running that aren’t teachers, who are key personnel. So for the next two days, they will be going remote,” Ashby said.

Right now Doherty is the only school in the district online for the next few days, but it is an issue the district has struggled with a lot.

“Doherty right now is the only one to my knowledge, that is going remote for the next two days. But we’ve had a handful of middle schools that went remote for a few days over the past several weeks,” Ashby said.

The worker shortage has been happening even before COVID, but the pandemic has made it worse.

“We’re realizing now that teacher shortage is growing--potentially will grow even more next year. And so we’re offering more incentives, more professional development, more morale, opportunities to increase our morale across the district so that we can keep our valued staff in place and recruit our staff and team members in the future.”

It’s a problem seen not only in D11 and other schools in Colorado Springs like D20, but also across the nation. Ashby says teaching is a demanding job and is getting harder.

“Spend a day in a classroom and see what teachers have to do on a day to day basis. And it is incredible. It’s a calling,” Ashby said. “Now, they have many, many more demands on their backs. And so it has been incredibly stressful for the past two years and incredibly demanding. And we have valuable dedicated staff members in our district that keep us afloat.”

Click here to see openings in the district.

