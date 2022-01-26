CSP: 4 people injured, others unaccounted for after crash Tuesday

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people are in the hospital following a single vehicle crash on Highway 350, mm in Las Animas County just after 10 p.m Tuesday. Colorado State Patrol says it was a single vehicle crash and officials are still looking for possible victims involved in the crash.

Troopers say they found a teenage boy near Highway 350, mm 39 with injuries consistent with a crash and is being cared for and in contact with family in another state; His current condition is unknown. Four parties were reported taken to the hospital, three with serious injuries.

Based on evidence found at the crash site, CSP believes multiple people are “still missing and possibly injured”. CSP does not know how many other people were inside the vehicle, but " A search in the area indicated multiple parties left the scene but were not located despite hours of looking”. The Otero County Sheriffs Office, along with multiple other agencies are searching the area.

After hours of searching to render aid and offer assistance as needed, no one was located. Anyone with information is requested to contact Otero Sheriffs Office.

