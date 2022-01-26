Crash near Tejon exit blocking all southbound lanes on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash near downtown Colorado Springs has snared traffic for miles in the southbound lanes.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says at least one person is trapped.

#ColoradSpringsFire. CSFD is on scene of a working trapped traffic accident on SB I 25 just north of the Tejon St off ramp. Avoid the area if possible, watch for fire apparatus and expect delays. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 26, 2022

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. north of exit 140. There’s no word yet on whether anyone was seriously hurt.

Southbound I-25 is completely blocked, though traffic is getting around it by using the exit lane. Cars are reportedly backed up at least 2 miles.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

