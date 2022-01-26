Crash near Tejon exit blocking all southbound lanes on I-25
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash near downtown Colorado Springs has snared traffic for miles in the southbound lanes.
The Colorado Springs Fire Department says at least one person is trapped.
The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. north of exit 140. There’s no word yet on whether anyone was seriously hurt.
Southbound I-25 is completely blocked, though traffic is getting around it by using the exit lane. Cars are reportedly backed up at least 2 miles.
This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.
