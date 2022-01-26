Advertisement

Crash near Tejon exit blocking all southbound lanes on I-25

Road Police Lights
Road Police Lights(Source: AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash near downtown Colorado Springs has snared traffic for miles in the southbound lanes.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department says at least one person is trapped.

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. north of exit 140. There’s no word yet on whether anyone was seriously hurt.

Southbound I-25 is completely blocked, though traffic is getting around it by using the exit lane. Cars are reportedly backed up at least 2 miles.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

