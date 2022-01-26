Advertisement

Blood donations increase after announcement of nationwide shortage, but sites still need more

Vitalant Blood drive
Vitalant Blood drive(WDAM Staff)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Blood donations have reportedly increased after the announcement of the nationwide shortage, but blood banks and drives still need more.

11 News checked in with Vitalant, who said blood donation appointments at donation centers and blood drives have picked up since the national blood shortage was announced in recent weeks. However, Vitalant is still asking donors to make appointments for the coming days and weeks ahead to ensure patients get the lifesaving donations they need.

“A blood shortage doesn’t go away overnight and requires a sustained response. The more donors we have visit our centers and blood drives regularly, the less we will experience such shortages,” said Brooke Way of Vitalant.

Vitalant reports more than 500 blood drives were canceled in Colorado in 2021 due to the pandemic, resulting in more than 13,000 uncollected units of blood. The majority of people are eligible to donate blood, yet only about 3% of people do, according to Vitalant.

If you would like to donate, Vitalant is encouraging donors to schedule an appointment, or call 877-25-VITAL.

