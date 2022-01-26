39K KN95, surgical masks arriving at Pikes Peak Library District Wednesday; distribution to start later this week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - By the end of the day Wednesday, more than 78,000 free KN95 and surgical-grade masks will have made it into El Paso County.

The Pikes Peak Library District is expecting a shipment of nearly 40,000 masks Wednesday afternoon, on top of the thousands already sent to the county.

The masks are courtesy of the state government, which announced last week it would be sending hundreds of thousands of higher-quality facial coverings to communities across Colorado. In the face of the most contagious variant yet, health experts have urged use of these medical-grade masks over the popular cloth mask. Since last week, the state is closing in on 2 million masks distributed.

The library district said it will begin distributing these masks at locations across the county later this week; 11 News will update this article with that information once we receive it.

Below are the current locations in El Paso County that have received or will be receiving masks:

Security Public Library: 16,000 KN95s and 16,000 surgical masks (Delivered FedEx on Jan. 22)

Green Mountain Falls/Chipita Park: 2,000 KN95s and 1,200 surgical masks (Delivered FedEx on Jan. 22)

Southwestern Highway 115 Fire Protection District: 1,000 KN95s and 600 surgical masks (Delivered FedEx on Jan. 24)

Security Fire Department: 1,000 KN95s and 1,200 surgical masks (Delivered FedEx on Jan. 24)

Pikes Peak Peak Library District: 28,000 KN95s & 11,400 surgical masks (Being delivered Jan. 26, ETA 2:30 p.m.)

Cimarron Hills Fire Department (New request): 3,000 KN95s and 1,200 surgical masks (ETA Jan. 28)

Total Requests from El Paso County locations: 51,000 KN95s and 31,600 surgical masks.

