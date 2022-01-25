WATCH: Colorado grocery workers join Sen. Bernie Sanders to talk about ending strike against King Soopers

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Grocery workers who are part of the United Food and Commercial Workers labor union’s Local 7 chapter in Colorado are joining Senator Bernie Sanders to talk about ending their strike against King Soopers.

After months of negotiating, union workers with UFCW Local 7 have voted on a tentative three year agreement with the supermarket chain and its parent company, Kroger.

This comes after 8,000 workers at 78 stores went on strike in the Denver Metropolitan area protesting, “the Company’s unfair labor practices during the past few months of negotiation”. The agreement ensures workers are respected and protected in the workplace, and compensated with wages they deserve as essential workers.

The final details of the contract will reportedly be made public following ratification votes by UFCW Local 7 members, which began today.

