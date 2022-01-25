Advertisement

Nikola Jokic collects 10th Player of the Week Honor, tied for most In Nuggets History

The reigning NBA MVP continues to stack hardware as the Western Conference Player of the Week.
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Jan. 24, 2022
DENVER (KKTV) - Nikola Jokic is the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week following a string of dominant performances. This is his first player of the week award this season, 10th overall, tying Carmelo Anthony for the most in Nuggets franchise history.

The center averaged a triple-double leading Denver to a 2-1 record for the week. In the win over the Clippers, Jokic joins Larry Bird and Russell Westbrook as th eonly players in NBA history to record 49+ points, 14+ rebounds, 10+ assists and 3+ steals in a game.

Denver has now won six of their last nine games, improving to sixth place in the Western Conference.

