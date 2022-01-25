Nikola Jokic collects 10th Player of the Week Honor, tied for most In Nuggets History

DENVER (KKTV) - Nikola Jokic is the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week following a string of dominant performances. This is his first player of the week award this season, 10th overall, tying Carmelo Anthony for the most in Nuggets franchise history.

The center averaged a triple-double leading Denver to a 2-1 record for the week. In the win over the Clippers, Jokic joins Larry Bird and Russell Westbrook as th eonly players in NBA history to record 49+ points, 14+ rebounds, 10+ assists and 3+ steals in a game.

49 PTS. 14 REB. 10 AST.



This play for the win in OT. My goodness.



Colorado, we are lucky to have Nikola Jokic. #NBA #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/rCytRL93Lr — Taylor Kilgore (@TaylorKilgore33) January 20, 2022

Denver has now won six of their last nine games, improving to sixth place in the Western Conference.

