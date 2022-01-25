King Soopers Union Members Ratify 3-Year Contract

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Union members voted to accept their new 3 year contract on Monday.

King Soopers workers have been striking for several weeks now with both sides negotiation.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 says the agreement contains the most significant wage increase ever secured by a UFCW local for grocery workers. Some workers will receive wage increases in excess of $5.00 per hour.

The Union also successfully negotiated better healthcare and protected pension benefits for its members, along with more stringent safety measures in the workplace to protect employees and customers. This agreement also creates new paths to full-time employment opportunities for King Soopers and City Market workers.

Kim Cordova, the President of UFCW Local 7, issued the following statement on behalf of the Union: “From the beginning of this process, we promised our members that we would procure the very best contract we could. We are excited that our members voted overwhelmingly to ratify this industry-leading contract that will ensure King Soopers will respect and protect Essential Workers as well as pay them fairly.”

King Soopers president also released a statement saying ““Our goal since day one has been to put more money in our associates’ paychecks and we are thrilled that our associates in the Denver metro bargaining area have voted yes on this offer.”

King Soopers union workers will vote Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Grand Junction, and Northern Colorado over the next week.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.