Jefferson County murder suspect arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested in Colorado Springs Monday after allegedly leaving Jefferson County in a murder victim’s car.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Osse, 55, now faces charges in the woman’s death.

The investigation began Monday morning in Golden when deputies were called to investigate a death near 32nd Avenue and Eldridge Street. Detectives discovered the woman had died from suspicious injuries and her vehicle was gone.

Osse was quickly identified as a potential suspect and was found by Springs police Monday afternoon. Jefferson County deputies came down and swiftly returned him to Golden, where he was booked into the county jail on second-degree murder charges.

No other details in the case have been made available at the time of this writing.

