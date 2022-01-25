Advertisement

Infant killed in Atlanta; mom says car caught in crossfire

Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.
Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a 6-month-old child was shot to death in Atlanta.

The shooting happened near a convenience store Monday afternoon in the northwest section of the city.

The child’s mother told news outlets that she was driving near the store when she came upon a gunfight between people in two cars.

She said a bullet traveled into the back of her car and hit the baby. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the child was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect who fired shots while driving on multiple highways in Colorado Springs and El Paso...
Police: Man dead after firing shots while driving in El Paso County
Police assessing the scene in the 2500 block of East Platte on Jan. 22, 2022.
2 injured in shooting at Springs nightclub
School districts are seeing educators leave profession at alarming rate
Road
2 killed in Pueblo crash; 1-year-old survivor airlifted to hospital
The car industry has been hit hard during the pandemic with supply chain problems and a...
Colorado auto industry feeling effects of pandemic; car expert weighs in on when to buy a car

Latest News

People embrace one another after a deceased firefighter was put into an ambulance after being...
Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze
President Biden holds second meeting of the White House Competition Council.
Biden addresses inflation, rising costs
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a sign that reads "Social Distance Maintain 6 ft" is posted...
Illinois offering paid COVID leave for vaccinated teachers, staff
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden answers inflation question by calling Fox News reporter vulgarity