Health care worker shortage hit home for Colorado medical group during latest COVID wave

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado doctor says a staff shortage in his offices has been the hardest part of getting through the latest wave of COVID-19, which brought on the highest numbers of daily reported positive cases in the state thus far in the pandemic.

“The good thing is we have a better infrastructure for testing now compared to a year ago. The bad thing is we are short-staffed now,” said Dr. Richard Vu, a physician at Matthews-Vu Medical Group. “Because we are short-staffed, when people come in to be tested, they have to wait in their car longer than they should, longer than they would a few months ago. ... We are trying so hard to relieve some of those frustrations, but because of the current economics of health care and the current shortage of health care workforce, we are not able to get that level of customer service that we would like to.”

Spreading of the highly transmissible omicron variant caused positive cases to spike in the first two weeks of 2022. The below chart from the Colorado Department of Public Health’s website shows daily testing data. The vertical lines show the number of tests recorded each day. The solid red line tracks the percentage of tests that come back positive from day-to-day (the positivity rate over time). Several early January 2022 days had between 70,000 and 80,000 tests recorded. Jan. 6 appears to be the day with the most tests recorded in Colorado since the pandemic started, with more than 80,00 tests. To see the latest version of this chart, click here, and then click the ‘Tests’ square on the webpage.

The tall lines show the number of tests recorded with the state health department daily, with numbers for reference on the right. The red line tracks the percent of tests that come back positive, known as the positivity rate. The percentage numbers are noted on the left axis. The bottom of this chart shows points in time by month and year. (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment)

Vu says a health care worker shortage is an industry-wide issue. He says the problem became noticeable about six months ago, but the past two to three months have been the worst. He says the issue has started to level out some because he has hired a few new people and testing demand has started to level out. He hopes that trend continues to ease strain on the system. For now, he still asks all patients getting tested to be patient with staff.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.