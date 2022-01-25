Gov. Polis discusses COVID, Marshall Fire in Tuesday news conference

DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis is holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s being done to help victims of the Marshall Fire.

Colorado has had a challenging start to the new year, simultaneously grappling with the most destructive wildfire in state history and the highest COVID case rate in the almost two-year pandemic. There is some good news on the latter front, with evidence showing Colorado may be on the down side of its omicron peak.

