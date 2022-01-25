Advertisement

Gov. Polis discusses COVID, Marshall Fire in Tuesday news conference

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 1:07 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis is holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what’s being done to help victims of the Marshall Fire.

Colorado has had a challenging start to the new year, simultaneously grappling with the most destructive wildfire in state history and the highest COVID case rate in the almost two-year pandemic. There is some good news on the latter front, with evidence showing Colorado may be on the down side of its omicron peak.

Watch the governor’s press conference at the top of this page.

