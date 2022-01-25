Fire in Colorado Springs under investigation
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:55 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A structure fire is under investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.
It was first reported just after 7 o’clock at home of off Country Heights Drive in the Northeast part of Colorado Springs.
Crews arrived to heavy fire in the attic and venting near the chimney. They were able to put it out quickly.
Everyone was out of the home. One person is displaced tonight.
