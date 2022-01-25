Fire in Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A structure fire is under investigation Monday night in Colorado Springs.

It was first reported just after 7 o’clock at home of off Country Heights Drive in the Northeast part of Colorado Springs.

Crews arrived to heavy fire in the attic and venting near the chimney. They were able to put it out quickly.

Everyone was out of the home. One person is displaced tonight.

#ColoradoSpringsFire E17 and other CSFD units arrived to find heavy fire in the attic and venting near the chimney. Crews have a good knock down at this point. All people out of the home. pic.twitter.com/SAUUn8Y6t6 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.