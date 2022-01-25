COVID cases in Colorado and El Paso County showing drastic drops

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - COVID cases in the state and here in El Paso County are continuing to decrease.

The graph from El Paso County Health shows a decrease in their cases over the last two weeks. The average cases show a drop of about 1,400 cases tracked today compared to close to 1,800 cases just a week ago at its peak. These numbers can be found here.

The COVID-19 Dashboard from the state shows the trend continuing to decrease with cases. The dashboard shows the biggest decreases with today’s cases and over the past two weeks. These numbers can be found here.

11 News reached out to local hospitals and clinics in El Paso County to see how their cases were looking. Dr. Richard Vu from Matthew-Vu tells us over the last week, they have seen their COVID cases plateau. He says the reason for the drop comes from the community getting vaccinated and those that have already had COVID or have been exposed recently. He says the drop does not mean the end to omicron just yet but it is a good start. Over 90% of all cases are omicron connected. Health departments are telling anyone that is immunocomprised to get a 4th dose of the vaccine.

“The concern is if the next variance is both transmissible and highly virulence, it will cause severe disease,” said Vu. “That will put us in a problematic situation.”

El Paso County Health says, “Based on the data we are currently seeing, it does appear that the current surge has likely peaked locally, which is consistent with the statewide trends. We would like to see these trends continue; although we may have peaked, our daily volume of cases remains high (the average daily number cases over the last seven days is 1,404 cases per day).”

11 News has reached out to UC Health and they are going to provide us with the data once it is available.

Dr. Vu is reminding everyone to continue social distancing, wear a mask, wash our hands and stay up to date with vaccines.

