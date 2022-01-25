Colorado Springs non-profit awards $430K to organizations supporting children and young adults with developmental disabilities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local non-profit is granting $430,000 in funds to organizations providing services, support and resources to children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Disabling Barriers is a Colorado Springs non-profit with a mission to raise awareness and provide opportunities for children in need of developmental care and assistance.

Many non-profits have received financial grants, including Goodwill of Colorado, Firefly Autism, Community Partnership for Child Development, Special Kids Special Families, Colorado Springs Conservatory, Reigning Hope Therapy Services, Community Connections Inc, Need Project Inc, The Brain Injury Alliance of Colorado, The Arc Pikes Peak Region, ARISE Beyond Barriers (Trailhead Institute), Colorado Initiative for Inclusive Higher Education (IN!), The Arc of Southwest Colorado, The Independence Center, Fishing Has No Boundaries, and Goodwill of Colorado, Firefly Autism, Community Partnership for Child Development.

“Addressing the unmet needs of the physical and mental health of children and young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities in our community is our top priority. Ultimately, our organization wants to disable as many barriers as possible,” said Christopher Robinson, the president of Disabling Barriers.

