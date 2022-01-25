Advertisement

Colorado Springs city council to vote on lowering utility rates Tuesday

Colorado Springs Utilities
Colorado Springs Utilities(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:57 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs city council is expected to vote on lowering utility rates Tuesday.

The average Colorado Springs Utilities customer saw about a $28 increase per month on their bill beginning in November, due to the nationwide increase in natural gas prices. If approved by city council Tuesday, new rates will go into effect February 1st, with customers seeing the change on their bill in about March.

Proposed rate changes
Proposed rate changes(Colorado Springs Utilities)

According to CSU, natural gas prices hit the highest levels seen nationally since 2014. Thanks to a mild winter, CSU reports fuel costs have begun to decrease, and are not as high as forecasted a few months ago.

If you are struggling to pay your utility bills, there are resources available:

Click here for flexible payment plans (one-time extensions and installment plans).

Click here for customer assistance: LEAP, Project COPE and Energy Outreach Colorado.

Click here for United Way’s 211.

Click here for efficiency tips and rebates.

