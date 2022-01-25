Advertisement

Avs beat Blackhawks 2-0, extend record home streak to 16

The Colorado Avalanche continue the trail of dominance at Ball Arena.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:46 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games. It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history.

