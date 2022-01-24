Advertisement

Tips for mountain safety as Colorado on track for another dangerous avalanche season

Photo courtesy: Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office
Photo courtesy: Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Avalanche experts are giving tips for mountain safety as Colorado is on track to have another dangerous avalanche season.

11 News spoke with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), which said on average about six people die in avalanches every year in Colorado. So far, with many more weeks of winter left, three people have died this season in Colorado avalanches, including two people and a dog from Colorado Springs.

“It started out with a fairly dry fall. That continued through November and into December. Then, we hit the couple of weeks around Christmas and into New Year’s where we got huge amounts of snow. It really changed what the mountains looked like, it changed the traveling conditions in the mountains for recreation, and it really had an impact on the avalanche conditions,” said Ethan Greene of CAIC.

Last season, 12 people died in avalanches, which is reportedly twice the 10-year average.

CAIC has some tips for you if you’re skiing, snowshoeing or even driving in the mountains:

- Check the avalanche forecast before you head up to the mountains, to make sure what you are planning to do on the mountain is safe that day.

- Get some training, or take a class with a professional out in the field, if you’re going to be in avalanche terrain a lot. Even watching online videos can help.

- Carry the appropriate equipment, including an avalanche rescue transceiver, a probe pole and a shovel.

- Travel with someone else, in case you need to be rescued.

- If you are in the car when an avalanche comes down, stop driving, stay inside your car and wait for help to arrive.

“You want to make sure that what you’re trying to do on a particular day -- climb a peak, ride a snow mobile up a trail, snowshoe up a trail -- you want to make sure that’s an appropriate place to go for the current conditions, and that changes quite a bit,” said Greene.

