Murder suspect Barry Morphew returns to court with new judge on case

LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was arrested on May 5, 2021 and is suspected of murdering her.(Chaffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man accused of killing his wife returns to court Monday with a new judge presiding over his case.

Flanked by the two daughters he shares with his missing wife, Barry Morphew strolled into the Chaffee County courthouse just before 8 a.m. for his motions hearing.

Suzanne Morphew vanished on Mother’s Day 2020 while on a bike ride. First considered a missing person, she is now presumed dead by law enforcement, though to date no remains have been found.

Her husband, currently the sole suspect in the case, pleaded not guilty to allegations he killed his wife. His trial is set for May 2022, nearly two years to day following her disappearance. He is currently out on bond.

All past 11 News coverage on the case can be found here.

Reporter Ashley Franco is live-tweeting from the courtroom. Follow along below:

