Advertisement

Modest activity can prolong life, study says

Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about...
Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about 110,000 deaths a year.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Even 10 minutes of exercise a day may do a body good.

The medical journal JAMA Internal Medicine published a study Monday on the impact of modest daily physical activity.

The study looked at the physical activity of over 4,800 adults between the ages of 40 to 85.

Researchers found just 10 minutes a day of modest-to-vigorous exercise could prevent about 110,000 deaths a year.

They reported similar benefits between participants of different genders and races.

Researchers say the more physical activity a person does, the greater the benefits are to them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect who fired shots while driving on multiple highways in Colorado Springs and El Paso...
Police: Man dead after firing shots while driving in El Paso County
Police assessing the scene in the 2500 block of East Platte on Jan. 22, 2022.
2 injured in shooting at Springs nightclub
School districts are seeing educators leave profession at alarming rate
Firefighters on Carraway Court early on the morning of Jan. 23, 2022.
1 displaced after fire breaks out in northwest Springs home
Northbound I-25 back open near Larkspur following 3-car crash

Latest News

11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: Where, how to get free masks, tests to battle COVID
Four hundred million N95 masks are set to go out to the public for free. Today, the White House...
Free COVID tests arriving at homes, N95 masks at pharmacies
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
US puts 8,500 troops on heightened alert amid Russia tension
Police vehicles are parked on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Heidelberg, Germany,...
Student kills 1, wounds 3 in shooting at German university
Scene of two-car collision on Marksheffel north of Stetson Hills Boulevard.
Driver killed in northeast Springs crash