Advertisement

Denver hockey retains Gold Pan after 4-0 shutout over Colorado College

Colorado College - Denver hockey rivalry
Colorado College - Denver hockey rivalry(KKTV)
By CC Tigers Athletics
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 10:02 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cole Guttman scored twice and Carter Savoie added three assists as fifth-ranked Denver defeated Colorado College, 4-0, Saturday night at Robson Arena.

Magnus Chrona stopped all 16 shots he saw as the Pioneers reclaimed the Gold Pan with the weekend sweep.

Denver (16-5-1, 9-3-0 NCHC) struck first at the 6:04 mark of the first period. Carter King stole the puck behind the Tiger net and found McKade Webster all alone in front of the net. Webster buried a shot from the slot past CC goalie Dominic Basse.

The Pioneers doubled their lead with a similar play later in the period. Savoie took the puck away from a CC defender in the corner, and Bobby Brink fed Guttman at the bottom of the left circle. Guttman put a shot just inside the far post to make it 2-0 at the 14:43 mark.

Guttman made it 3-0 and chased Basse from the game with his second of the contest at the 2:08 mark of the second period. After Basse blocked a shot from Mike Benning, Guttman collected the puck along the far boards, spun past a couple of Tigers and scored from the slot while falling down.

Matt Vernon took over for the Tigers (6-13-3, 3-8-1 NCHC) and certainly was a bright spot. He made 28 saves, including 21 in third period, his second-most in a game this season.

“Matt was fantastic tonight,” head coach Kris Mayotte said. “He was really good last night as well. In these two games, he brought a lot of energy to our bench.”

Despite his heroics off the bench, Vernon could not stop Sean Behrens from scoring during a 4-on-3 power play early in the third period for a 4-0 advantage.

The Tigers found themselves in the penalty box for a good portion of the game, taking 10 penalties, including a pair of 10-minute misconduct fouls. CC’s penalty kill was strong, however, as Denver scored on just one of its seven power-play opportunities. The Tigers were 0-for-4 on the power play

“We have a long way to go,” Mayotte added. “We haven’t learned our lesson with penalties. We caused a lot of our own problems.”

The Tigers host Omaha next weekend, Jan. 28-29, at Robson Arena. Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m., and will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect who fired shots while driving on multiple highways in Colorado Springs and El Paso...
Police: Man dead after firing shots while driving in El Paso County
Possible Road Rage shooting in Colorado Springs 1/21/22.
Possible road rage shooting in Colorado Springs Friday night
School districts are seeing educators leave profession at alarming rate
Police assessing the scene in the 2500 block of East Platte on Jan. 22, 2022.
2 injured in shooting at Springs nightclub
Crews on the scene of a fire near South Academy and Jet Wing early on the morning of Jan. 22,...
Homeless camp fire quickly extinguished near Springs shopping center

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the first half of an...
Chiefs rally past Buffalo 42-36 in OT in wild playoff game
Cheyenne Mountain boys, Doherty girls win Colorado Springs Metro wrestling titles
Cheyenne Mountain boys, Doherty girls win Colorado Springs Metro wrestling titles
Colorado College - Denver Hockey Rivalry
Colorado College, Denver hockey to battle in latest edition of Gold Pan rivalry
A shot of the "Knuckle Huck" during the 2020 X Games in Colorado.
The 2022 Winter X Games will welcome fans back to Colorado after pandemic forces virtual experience in 2021