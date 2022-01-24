Denver hockey retains Gold Pan after 4-0 shutout over Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Cole Guttman scored twice and Carter Savoie added three assists as fifth-ranked Denver defeated Colorado College, 4-0, Saturday night at Robson Arena.

Magnus Chrona stopped all 16 shots he saw as the Pioneers reclaimed the Gold Pan with the weekend sweep.

Denver (16-5-1, 9-3-0 NCHC) struck first at the 6:04 mark of the first period. Carter King stole the puck behind the Tiger net and found McKade Webster all alone in front of the net. Webster buried a shot from the slot past CC goalie Dominic Basse.

The Pioneers doubled their lead with a similar play later in the period. Savoie took the puck away from a CC defender in the corner, and Bobby Brink fed Guttman at the bottom of the left circle. Guttman put a shot just inside the far post to make it 2-0 at the 14:43 mark.

Guttman made it 3-0 and chased Basse from the game with his second of the contest at the 2:08 mark of the second period. After Basse blocked a shot from Mike Benning, Guttman collected the puck along the far boards, spun past a couple of Tigers and scored from the slot while falling down.

Matt Vernon took over for the Tigers (6-13-3, 3-8-1 NCHC) and certainly was a bright spot. He made 28 saves, including 21 in third period, his second-most in a game this season.

“Matt was fantastic tonight,” head coach Kris Mayotte said. “He was really good last night as well. In these two games, he brought a lot of energy to our bench.”

Despite his heroics off the bench, Vernon could not stop Sean Behrens from scoring during a 4-on-3 power play early in the third period for a 4-0 advantage.

The Tigers found themselves in the penalty box for a good portion of the game, taking 10 penalties, including a pair of 10-minute misconduct fouls. CC’s penalty kill was strong, however, as Denver scored on just one of its seven power-play opportunities. The Tigers were 0-for-4 on the power play

“We have a long way to go,” Mayotte added. “We haven’t learned our lesson with penalties. We caused a lot of our own problems.”

The Tigers host Omaha next weekend, Jan. 28-29, at Robson Arena. Friday’s game begins at 7 p.m., and will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network.

