Colorado continues to see high numbers of kids in hospital with COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -More kids are getting sick with COVID-19. The American Academy of Pediatrics says nearly one million cases were reported a week ago. That is four times the rate of the peak of last winter’s surge. Doctors say the holidays and the return to school are fueling cases, erasing the progress made in the fall.

In Colorado, the state continues to see the highest rate of pediatric hospitalizations since the pandemic started. Around 60 kids, age 17 and under, are hospitalized with COVID. Many are too young to be vaccinated.

This has many parents wondering about how COVID-19 can affect their kids. Dr. Michael DiStefano, Chief Medical Officer of Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs is answering some of those questions.

“They definitely can get sick. They are getting hospitalized and they are going on ventilators. So it’s not a benign illness to say the least. Majority of kids do really well, but it is affecting our pediatric population,” said Dr. DiStefano.

With the Omicron variant, Dr. DiStefano has noticed more kids dealing with a barking cough and breathing problems. He says oftentimes kids who are admitted to the hospital with COVID are dealing with respiratory issues.

“It can range from just needing oxygen, to respiratory failure and needing a ventilator. We’ve also seen kids who have required other support because the infection is so severe. It’s what I would call viral sepsis. And needing other support, mechanical support,” said Dr. DiStefano.

He says children should get vaccinated if eligible. It’s also recommended that kids wear a mask, practice good hygiene and avoid large crowds.

“If families are worried that their child has COVID, so they have fever, cough, congestion, or croup like symptoms and they are not worried that they need immediate help, the best thing for them to do would be to get tested,” said Dr. DiStefano.

Other viruses like RSV and the flu are also spreading right now. So Dr. DiStefano encourages families to also get the flu shot.

