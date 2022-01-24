Child killed in Aurora apartment fire

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Tragedy struck at an Aurora apartment complex overnight after a child died in a fire.

“Extremely sad news to update that one child, rescued at this scene and transported, has succumbed to their injuries,” the Aurora Fire Department said.

The age of child was not reported.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. Monday and quickly swept through the three-story building. Firefighters rescued several residents struggling to get out.

Multiple rescues have been made. Primary searches on all floors complete. Hot spots continuing to be extinguished. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/Rjbk5MrsBm — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) January 24, 2022

The fire department said both stairwells in the building were damaged in the blaze.

Secondary searches complete. Significant overhaul underway and stairwells on both sides of this structure have had failures. Fire under control. pic.twitter.com/JnF3u0mp66 — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) January 24, 2022

Three people including the child were transported to area hospitals. The conditions of the two surviving patients are unknown.

Thirty-one residents are now displaced. The property manager and the Red Cross are helping those families.

Investigators are working to find what started the fire.

The apartment complex is located off Evans and Chambers.

