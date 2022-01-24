Advertisement

Child killed in Aurora apartment fire

The fire damaged both stairwells and trapped several families in the building, the Aurora Fire Department said.(Aurora Fire Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Tragedy struck at an Aurora apartment complex overnight after a child died in a fire.

“Extremely sad news to update that one child, rescued at this scene and transported, has succumbed to their injuries,” the Aurora Fire Department said.

The age of child was not reported.

The fire broke out shortly before 2 a.m. Monday and quickly swept through the three-story building. Firefighters rescued several residents struggling to get out.

The fire department said both stairwells in the building were damaged in the blaze.

Three people including the child were transported to area hospitals. The conditions of the two surviving patients are unknown.

Thirty-one residents are now displaced. The property manager and the Red Cross are helping those families.

Investigators are working to find what started the fire.

The apartment complex is located off Evans and Chambers.

