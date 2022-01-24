Advertisement

Cheyenne Mountain boys, Doherty girls win Colorado Springs Metro wrestling titles

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 9:55 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After a year hiatus, the Colorado Springs Metro wrestling tournament at Doherty High School returned in full force, with a familiar winner and an unfamiliar new division.

The Cheyenne Mountain boys team took home the Metro title for the third time in six years, pushing past Pine Creek in the championship round thanks to three first-place finishers. Patrick Ransom (126 lbs.), Zach Johnson (160 lbs.) and Nico Gagliardi (195 lbs.) all earned individual titles for the Red-Tailed Hawks. Cheyenne Mountain is also the reigning 4A state wrestling team championships, and won Metros in 2019 and 2017.

This year was also the first time a girls division was introduced. Doherty, the hosts of the tournament, took home first place in the girls section thanks to three gold-medal performances. Katey Valdez (100 lbs.), Naomi Kidd (118 lbs.) and Sarah Savidge (126 lbs.) helped push the Spartans to first place over Discovery Canyon.

Final Results (Boys):

1 Cheyenne Mountain, 237.5

2 Pine Creek, 229.0

3 Falcon, 227.0

4 Mesa Ridge, 204.0

5 The Classical Academy, 155.5

6 Vista Ridge, 154.5

7 Discovery Canyon, 128.0

8 Palmer Ridge, 109.0

9 Fountain - Fort Carson, 105.0

10 Colorado Springs Christian School, 101.5

11 Lewis - Palmer, 98.0

12 Coronado, 88.0

13 Doherty, 86.0

14 Woodland Park, 75.5

15 Air Academy, 75.0

15 James Irwin, 75.0

17 Liberty, 56.0

18 Harrison, 51.0

19 Widefield, 40.0

20 Rampart, 32.0

21 Peyton, 26.0

22 Sand Creek, 25.0

23 Ellicott, 23.0

23 Manitou Springs, 23.0

23 Sierra, 23.0

26 Mitchell, 16.0

27 Palmer, 13.0

Final Results (Girls):

Girls Team Standings

1 Doherty, 127.5

2 Discovery Canyon, 118.0

3 Palmer Ridge, 77.0

4 Mesa Ridge, 74.0

5 Coronado, 70.0

6 Woodland Park, 62.0

7 Alamosa, 58.0

8 Fountain - Fort Carson, 56.0

9 Manitou Springs, 30.0

10 Gunnison, 28.0

11 Sierra, 22.0

12 Widefield, 17.0

13 Lewis - Palmer, 16.0

14 James Irwin, 8.0

