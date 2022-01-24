Application closes Tuesday for police oversight board

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A board responsible for reviewing public safety standards, including police practices, is seeking three new members.

The Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission (LETAC) for Colorado Springs recently had three members step down, all for personal reasons. Specifically, one member left because they moved out of city limits, according to LETAC vice chair Steve Kern. Now, city council is looking for one official board member and two alternate board members to fill those seats.

“LETAC is one of the most diverse boards in the city in terms of age, gender, ethnicity, race and it’s very important that that diversity continues,” said Kern. “Of course, we’re always interested in making sure that we are at full strength so that the various voices that are out there can be heard.”

The board is able to operate normally being short three members, but Kern says the vacant seats still need to be filled soon. “It’s not really that we can’t work ... It’s just that obviously if the council thinks it’s important for there to be nine, then there should be nine.”

LETAC was created in June 2020 following local protests, which were part of a wave of national protests, pushing for police reform. Since then, the board has spent most of their time reviewing public safety research and communicating with Colorado Springs Police along with other city leaders. In 2021, city council passed LETAC’s first and only official recommendation to date, which increased mental health resources available for 911 call response.

Kern said applicants should be ready for the board’s next big focus, which will be reviewing the report of an external audit being done of CSPD. That report is being composed now and expected to be made public this spring.

“This is a really great time to be joining the commission because I think one of the primary issues for many citizens in the city is... do we have, or don’t we have, a problem with regards to the equitable application of use of force? For many people in this town, I hope for all of us, this would be the most important question.”

The audit being done by research group Transparency Matters focuses on use of force, racial bias, and other public safety topics.

Applicants must live in Colorado Springs city limits to be considered. Click here if you’d like to apply. City leaders say applications must be in by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

