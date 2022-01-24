2 killed in Pueblo crash; 1-year-old survivor airlifted to hospital

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A 1-year-old was the sole survivor after a speeding Cadillac crashed into the back of a semi-truck in Pueblo Sunday.

State Patrol says the two adults in the car -- a 29-year-old driver and 31-year-old passenger -- both died at the scene.

The collision happened on Highway 50 near the city airport just before 10 o’clock in the morning. The car was traveling eastbound when it smashed into the semi, which was trying to turn onto Highway 231. The adults in the car were not wearing seat belts and the small child was not properly restrained, State Patrol said. The 1-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to Children’s Hospital in Colorado Springs. There has been no further update on the child’s condition.

The semi was moving slowly when the Cadillac rear-ended it, and the truck driver was uninjured, according to State Patrol.

Troopers are investigating speeding, alcohol and/or drugs as possible factors in the deadly crash.

