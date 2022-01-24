1 freed following rollover on Marksheffel near Stetson Hills

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters sliced open an overturned car to free an occupant following a crash in northeast Springs Monday morning.

Police say two cars collided on Marksheffel near Stetson Hills around 9 a.m., causing one car to flip on its side and the other to spin off the roadway.

#ColroadoSpringsFire is on the scene of a traffic accident with a person trapped in the vehicle at N MARKSHEFFEL RD/STETSON HILLS BL. Be aware of crews responding into the area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 24, 2022

Both drivers were taken to the hospital; police could not confirm if there were passengers in either vehicle.

At last report from police, Marksheffel was closed in both directions between Tarran Heights and Dublin.

