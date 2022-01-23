Advertisement

Texas deputy fatally shot at traffic stop; gunman took off

Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him...
Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Texas say a constable deputy has died after a driver fired multiple shots at him during a traffic stop early Sunday.

Harris County Precinct 5 Constable Ted Heap identified the fallen deputy as 47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway.

Houston police are handling the investigation.

Police Chief Troy Finner says witnesses saw a man get out of his vehicle and fire multiple shots at the deputy. The gunman got away.

Heap says Galloway had been with the constable’s office for about 12 and a half years. He says the deputy mentored and trained numerous younger officers.

