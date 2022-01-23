Police: Man dead after firing shots while driving in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect who fired shots while driving on multiple highways in Colorado Springs and El Paso County died by suicide, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Around 4:20p.m. Saturday afternoon, police say a woman called 911 and reported a man was “menacing” her while driving northbound on I-25 near Briargate Parkway. The caller told dispatchers the man driving next to her pulled out a handgun. The woman also reported that he fired the gun, but was unclear if he fired at her or fired rounds into the air.

Multiple law enforcement agencies became involved in the incident. Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with Colorado State Patrol later located the suspect’s car in the northeast part of the county.

A spokesperson with CSPD tells 11 News those officers reported the suspect was shooting into the air while they were following him.

Officers closed roads in the area of Highway 83 and Highway 105, where the pursuit ended in Monument. Police say the suspect died by suicide.

Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area, as of 7:30p.m. Saturday. They anticipate the road will be closed for several hours.

Free suicide resources and support services are available in the Pikes Peak area. If you or someone you know is in need of help, call 844-493-TALK(8255) or text TALK to 38255.

