Homeless camp causes small grass fire near Citadel Mall

Firefighters on the scene of a small grass fire near Platte and Chelton on Jan. 23, 2022.
Firefighters on the scene of a small grass fire near Platte and Chelton on Jan. 23, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another fire at a homeless camp briefly got out of control, requiring city firefighters to extinguish it.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted around 12:15 p.m. Sunday that crews were at Platte and Chelton on a grass ire. The fire wasn’t big but was creating a lot of smoke, the fire department said.

The fire was the second reported at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs this weekend. Crews responded to a fire next to a bank near Jet Wing and Academy early Saturday morning after a warming fire got out of control.

Fire danger remains elevated in the region due to a dry early winter.

