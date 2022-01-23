Homeless camp causes small grass fire near Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Another fire at a homeless camp briefly got out of control, requiring city firefighters to extinguish it.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted around 12:15 p.m. Sunday that crews were at Platte and Chelton on a grass ire. The fire wasn’t big but was creating a lot of smoke, the fire department said.

Small grass fire involing homeless camp putitting up a lot of smoke in the area. Crews are on scene - no injuries. pic.twitter.com/EUk62lV5Gk — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) January 23, 2022

The fire was the second reported at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs this weekend. Crews responded to a fire next to a bank near Jet Wing and Academy early Saturday morning after a warming fire got out of control.

Fire danger remains elevated in the region due to a dry early winter.

