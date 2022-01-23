Northbound I-25 back open near Larkspur following 3-car crash

LARKSPUR, Colo. (KKTV) - A three-car collision closed one side of I-25 early Sunday morning.

State Patrol tells 11 News the vehicles crashed near the Tomah Road exit (174) just before 6 a.m. Injuries were reported, but troopers currently don’t have information on how many were hurt or the severity of injuries.

One driver remains unaccounted for; according to State Patrol, it’s unclear if that driver fled the scene or was ejected and hasn’t been located. Troopers have been combing the area and are checking the driver’s address.

Northbound I-25 was completely shut down between exits 174-181 until 7 a.m., then State Patrol reopened all but the express lane. The interstate was fully reopened just before 8:45 a.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.