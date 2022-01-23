Advertisement

2 injured in shooting at Springs nightclub

Police assessing the scene in the 2500 block of East Platte on Jan. 22, 2022.
Police assessing the scene in the 2500 block of East Platte on Jan. 22, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two people were hurt in a shooting at a nightclub east of downtown Colorado Springs late Saturday night.

Police say the call first came in just before 11 p.m. as a possible drive-by at the Babilonia off East Platte and Pitkin, but officers later learned the suspect had been in the club just before opening fire.

“For an unknown reason, the suspect, after leaving the club, fired multiple times at the building while driving away on Platte Avenue. Two people sitting inside the business were struck by the gunfire,” police said.

The two victims drove themselves to nearby Memorial Hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

At the time of this writing, officers are still looking for the suspect. Anyone with information is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

