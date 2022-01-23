Advertisement

1 displaced after fire breaks out in northwest Springs home

Firefighters on Carraway Court early on the morning of Jan. 23, 2022.
Firefighters on Carraway Court early on the morning of Jan. 23, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 23, 2022 at 7:38 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was able to escape when a fire broke out in a Colorado Springs home early Sunday morning.

The fire started around midnight in a two-story home on Carraway Court, near Centennial and Garden of the Gods Road. Twenty firefighters responded to the scene.

The one occupant was able to get out on her own and was unharmed other than some smoke inhalation. Firefighters kept the blaze contained to a single room. The fire was deemed under control within 15 minutes.

The extent of damage is unknown, but it was enough to displace the homeowner for the night.

