Shots fired during possible road rage incident in Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police believe a shooting Friday night likely stemmed from a road rage incident.

Officers were called to an area near North Gate Road and Roller Coaster Road at about 4:30 p.m. The neighborhood is just west of Highway 83 in the Flying Horse Neighborhood on the north side of the city. Police tell 11 News two people got into some type of verbal argument over driving that turned physical. That physical altercation ended with shots being fired.

One person was injured and they are expected to survive. Police say everyone involved is accounted for and they don’t believe the public is in danger.

