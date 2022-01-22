Advertisement

Rawling’s Library in Pueblo Distributes 8,000 KN95 masks in four hours

By Jack Heeke
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo City/County Library District began distributing KN95 masks at nine o’clock this morning.

They received the masks on Wednesday as part of Colorado’s newest program to combat the Covid-19 virus. Dozens of libraries across the state are participating in the program. Click here for a full list.

The masks form a seal around your face which makes them extremely effective against Covid-19.

The Rawling’s Library in Pueblo gave away 8,000 of the highly protective masks in just over four hours. Surgical masks are still available at the library.

Library officials tell me they will be restocked with additional KN95 masks. I am still waiting to hear back from the state on when exactly that will happen.

The state has also announced plans to ship KN95 masks directly to Colorado homes. It remains unclear exactly when that program will begin.

