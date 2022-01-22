Advertisement

Jewish leaders urge worship attendance after hostage siege

FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas....
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. Jewish leaders are calling for a strong turnout at worship services this weekend as a statement of defiance against growing antisemitism. The calls come after last Saturday's 10-hour standoff at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, where authorities say British national Malik Faisal Akram voiced antisemitic conspiracy theories while holding four people hostage.(Brandon Wade | (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 9:15 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jewish leaders throughout the U.S. are calling for a strong turnout at this weekend’s worship services in defiance of antisemitic acts such as last weekend’s hostage siege at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.

“SHOW UP IN SHUL THIS SHABBAT ... IN DEFIANCE/JOY/TO SEE FELLOW JEWS,” tweeted Deborah Lipstadt, who is President Biden’s nominee as a special envoy to confront antisemitism abroad.

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh agreed. “Do not let the antisemites terrorize us and win by keeping us out of our sacred spaces,” Myers wrote.

He survived the 2018 mass shooting at his synagogue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 1/20/22.
Man shot near a Colorado Springs park Thursday afternoon in broad daylight, investigation underway
Police lights.
1 teen killed, 3 other juveniles injured in crash Thursday afternoon
A Colorado Springs highway was closed for a shooting investigation Thursday night. 1/20/22.
MLK Bypass reopens Friday morning following a reported shooting
Austin Hood is facing multiple charges following an incident just before midnight on 1/19/22 in...
Suspect shot by police in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night identified
(AP Photo/Shiho Fukada)
Colorado Lotto+ Jackpot hits $25 Million, winning tickets sold in Monument and through a mobile app

Latest News

Austin Hood is facing multiple charges following an incident just before midnight on 1/19/22 in...
Suspect shot by police in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night identified
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Geneva Friday meeting with his Russian counterpart amid...
US, Russia to try more diplomacy amid tensions over Ukraine
Possible Road Rage shooting in Colorado Springs 1/21/22.
Possible road rage shooting in Colorado Springs Friday night