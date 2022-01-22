Homeless camp fire quickly extinguished near Springs shopping center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly squashed a fire at a homeless camp early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the Mission Trace Shopping Center off South Academy and Jet Wing around 5:30 a.m. after bushes caught on fire next to the Key Bank drive-thru. Firefighters tell 11 News the fire had started as a warming fire at a nearby camp and had gotten out of control. Fire crews were able to get on scene within minutes due to their fire station being up the street.

There were no injuries reported and no damage to any structures.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.