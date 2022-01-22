Advertisement

Homeless camp fire quickly extinguished near Springs shopping center

Crews on the scene of a fire near South Academy and Jet Wing early on the morning of Jan. 22,...
Crews on the scene of a fire near South Academy and Jet Wing early on the morning of Jan. 22, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters quickly squashed a fire at a homeless camp early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the Mission Trace Shopping Center off South Academy and Jet Wing around 5:30 a.m. after bushes caught on fire next to the Key Bank drive-thru. Firefighters tell 11 News the fire had started as a warming fire at a nearby camp and had gotten out of control. Fire crews were able to get on scene within minutes due to their fire station being up the street.

There were no injuries reported and no damage to any structures.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
1 teen killed, 3 other juveniles injured in crash Thursday afternoon
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 1/20/22.
Man shot near a Colorado Springs park Thursday afternoon in broad daylight, investigation underway
A Colorado Springs highway was closed for a shooting investigation Thursday night. 1/20/22.
MLK Bypass reopens Friday morning following a reported shooting
Possible Road Rage shooting in Colorado Springs 1/21/22.
Possible road rage shooting in Colorado Springs Friday night
Colorado Springs Police are in the area near Nichols Boulevard and north Stone Avenue on...
Colorado Springs Police investigate deadly shooting Friday morning

Latest News

I-25 north of Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs under ‘accident alert’ status with poor road conditions Friday night
School districts are seeing educators leave profession at alarming rate
Austin Hood is facing multiple charges following an incident just before midnight on 1/19/22 in...
Suspect shot by police in southeast Colorado Springs Wednesday night identified
Possible Road Rage shooting in Colorado Springs 1/21/22.
Possible road rage shooting in Colorado Springs Friday night