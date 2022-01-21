Suspect arrested after reportedly bringing gun to Colorado Springs nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in police custody following a “verbal disturbance involving a group of individuals and bar staff outside a nightclub”. This happened just after 2 a.m. Friday near North Tejon Street and East Del Norte Street.

Colorado Springs Police responded and reportedly saw a man take out a handgun from a parked vehicle in front of the club “while challenging others to a fight”. As officers contacted the group, the suspect ran off. After a short pursuit he was arrested about three blocks away.

A loaded handgun was reportedly found at the scene.

The suspect was identified by police as Allen Carley. He had previously been convicted of a felony and was charged with possession of weapons by a previous offender and was taken to the Criminal Justice Center.

No one was injured during this incident.

