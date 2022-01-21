Soldier and Colorado native to compete in Winter Olympic Games

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Soldiers, including a Colorado native, were selected to compete in the Nordic Combined Ski Team during the Winter Olympic Games.

Spc. Jasper Good, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Spc. Benjamin Loomis, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, both earned spots to compete in Beijing. According to Good’s website, his love for the sport started at the age of 9. Both Soldiers are part of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.

Nordic combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center. The three events are scheduled to take place on February 9, 15, and 17.

Honored to represent U.S. Army WCAP & Team USA! #TeamUSA Posted by Jasper Good on Thursday, January 20, 2022

