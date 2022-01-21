Advertisement

Soldier and Colorado native to compete in Winter Olympic Games

26.02.2021, Oberstdorf, Germany (GER): Jasper Good (USA) - FIS nordic world ski championships...
26.02.2021, Oberstdorf, Germany (GER): Jasper Good (USA) - FIS nordic world ski championships nordic combined men, individual gundersen HS106/10km, Oberstdorf (GER). (Courtesy Photo)(U.S. Army World Class Athlete Pr)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:05 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Two Soldiers, including a Colorado native, were selected to compete in the Nordic Combined Ski Team during the Winter Olympic Games.

Spc. Jasper Good, of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Spc. Benjamin Loomis, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, both earned spots to compete in Beijing. According to Good’s website, his love for the sport started at the age of 9. Both Soldiers are part of the U.S. Army World Class Athlete Program.

Nordic combined at the 2022 Winter Olympics will be held at the Kuyangshu Nordic Center and Biathlon Center. The three events are scheduled to take place on February 9, 15, and 17.

Honored to represent U.S. Army WCAP & Team USA! #TeamUSA

Posted by Jasper Good on Thursday, January 20, 2022

