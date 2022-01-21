Advertisement

Shake Shack expected to open Colorado Springs location

Picture from Shake Shack's Facebook
By KKTV
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:49 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Shake Shack is opening a location in Colorado Springs!

The company confirmed with 11 News Friday, they have “executed a lease in Colorado Springs” and plans to make this location a drive-thru. The exact location of the restaurant was not available at the time this article was written.

An exact opening date has not yet been announced.

Click here to read more on the new Shake Shack location from our news partners at The Gazette.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

