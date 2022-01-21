MLK Bypass closed Thursday night in Colorado Springs for a police investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation had part of a busy Colorado Springs highway shut down Thursday night.

Just after 9 p.m. police were called to an area near Highway 24 and Circle Drive on the southeast side of the city. The MLK Bypass was closed in both directions between Union and Circle for the investigation at about 9:20 p.m.

Police were able to confirm with 11 News the incident is a shooting investigation, but they weren’t able to share any additional details.

The is a developing story and this article will be updated.

MLK bypass is shut down both directions between Union & Circle for police activity. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) January 21, 2022

