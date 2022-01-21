Advertisement

MLK Bypass closed Thursday night in Colorado Springs for a police investigation

A Colorado Springs highway was closed for a shooting investigation Thursday night. 1/20/22.
A Colorado Springs highway was closed for a shooting investigation Thursday night. 1/20/22.(KKTV/Julie Martin)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:28 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation had part of a busy Colorado Springs highway shut down Thursday night.

Just after 9 p.m. police were called to an area near Highway 24 and Circle Drive on the southeast side of the city. The MLK Bypass was closed in both directions between Union and Circle for the investigation at about 9:20 p.m.

Police were able to confirm with 11 News the incident is a shooting investigation, but they weren’t able to share any additional details.

The is a developing story and this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 1/20/22.
Man shot near a Colorado Springs park Thursday afternoon in broad daylight, investigation underway
Police lights.
Colorado high school student reportedly brought a gun to school and tried to sell it
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Polis administration is providing free KN95 and surgical-grade masks to people in Colorado at select locations (Click article for list)
Suspect appears to hold a teenager at gunpoint in Pueblo.
WANTED: Person appears to be held at gunpoint in Colorado before attacked
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reported officer-involved shooting...
Suspect in hospital after reported shooting with police in southeast Colorado Springs

Latest News

1.20.22
More Snow Friday
A shot of the "Knuckle Huck" during the 2020 X Games in Colorado.
The 2022 Winter X Games will welcome fans back to Colorado after pandemic forces virtual experience in 2021
Winter X Games
WATCH: In-depth interview previewing winter X Games in Colorado
26.02.2021, Oberstdorf, Germany (GER): Jasper Good (USA) - FIS nordic world ski championships...
Soldier and Colorado native to compete in Winter Olympic Games