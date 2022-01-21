Meadows Park Community Center celebrates 40th Anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Meadows Park Community Center is celebrating 40 years to help community needs and desires. The center still offers programming based on public input and engagement.

The center held a 40th anniversary celebration Thursday night with a community chili dinner, marking the first in a series of events designed to celebrate the anniversary.

Some fast facts about Meadows Park Community Center include:

Food distribution, youth programs/camps, and exercise classes are some of the most popular offerings.

500 pounds of food is distributed each week.

The center served more than 40,000 people in 2021 and more than 62,000 annually pre-COVID.

More information along with a complete list of anniversary events can be found here.

