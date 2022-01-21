Advertisement

Meadows Park Community Center celebrates 40th Anniversary

By Nicole Heins
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Meadows Park Community Center is celebrating 40 years to help community needs and desires. The center still offers programming based on public input and engagement.

The center held a 40th anniversary celebration Thursday night with a community chili dinner, marking the first in a series of events designed to celebrate the anniversary.

Some fast facts about Meadows Park Community Center include:

  • Food distribution, youth programs/camps, and exercise classes are some of the most popular offerings.
  • 500 pounds of food is distributed each week.
  • The center served more than 40,000 people in 2021 and more than 62,000 annually pre-COVID.

More information along with a complete list of anniversary events can be found here.

