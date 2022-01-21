King Soopers and UFCW Local 7 reaches tentative agreement Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After three months of negotiations, UFCW Local 7 has reportedly reached a tentative three year agreement with King Soopers. This agreement will ensure workers are respected and protected in the workplace, and compensated with wages they deserve as Essential Workers.

This comes weeks after more than 8,000 workers at 78 stores went on strike in the Denver Metropolitan area protesting " the Company’s unfair labor practices during the past few months of negotiation”. The strike will end immediately and workers can return to work as soon as Friday.

Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7, issued the following statement on behalf of the Union:

“After months of negotiations and after our members walked out on strike, we have reached a tentative agreement with King Soopers/City Market that addresses the Company’s unfair labor practices and ensures that our members will receive the respect, pay, and protection they warrant. This fight will always be about the workers. I could not be prouder of our members who put it all on the line to have their voices heard.

“All of us at Local 7 are proud to fight on behalf of our members who show up to work every day, keeping shelves full to feed their communities through this ongoing pandemic while barely making ends meet to feed and provide for their own families. We didn’t ask for this fight, but the Company chose to put profits over people for so long and failed to listen to the workers who made its success possible.

“Now, our members have the contracts they deserve and can be proud of.

“This would not have been possible without the support of our allies throughout Colorado and across the country. To those who supported our members by honoring the picket line and showing up in solidarity, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The final details of the contract will reportedly be made public in the coming days following ratification votes by UFCW Local 7 members beginning Monday, January 24.

We will let you know as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.